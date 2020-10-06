lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 9—8

Pick 3: 0—5—8

Pick 4: 8—8—0—8

Pick 5: 8—9—6—1—0

Wild Ball: 7

Cash 5: 05—10—25—27—37

Match 6: 03—10—15—18—45—49

Cash4Life: 02—09—34—43—52

Cash Ball: 4

Mega Millions: 15—16—18—39—59

Mega Ball: 17

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 8—5

Pick 3: 1—6—0

Pick 4: 7—6—7—0

Pick 5: 9—4—4—4—6

Wild Ball: 5

Treasure Hunt: 03—08—11—17—30