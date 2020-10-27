lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 4—9

Pick 3: 8—9—7

Pick 4: 9—8—7—0

Pick 5: 2—5—5—4—0

Wild Ball: 2

Cash 5: 07—18—25—31—32

Match 6: 14—17—18—21—26—49

Cash4Life: 01—13—21—30—41

Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions: 06—13—34—46—62

Mega Ball: 1

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 9—2

Pick 3: 0—6—6

Pick 4: 0—8—1—4

Pick 5: 6—4—5—8—6

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 03—05—09—23—29