Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 4—9
Pick 3: 8—9—7
Pick 4: 9—8—7—0
Pick 5: 2—5—5—4—0
Wild Ball: 2
Cash 5: 07—18—25—31—32
Match 6: 14—17—18—21—26—49
Cash4Life: 01—13—21—30—41
Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 06—13—34—46—62
Mega Ball: 1
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 9—2
Pick 3: 0—6—6
Pick 4: 0—8—1—4
Pick 5: 6—4—5—8—6
Wild Ball: 9
Treasure Hunt: 03—05—09—23—29