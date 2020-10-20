Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 8—3
Pick 3: 3—4—4
Pick 4: 3—6—6—7
Pick 5: 3—5—0—2—4
Wild Ball: 4
Cash 5: 04—19—21—30—35
Match 6: 04—14—18—19—40—48
Cash4Life: 11—25—34—42—53
Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 46—54—57—58—66
Mega Ball: 10
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 0—3
Pick 3: 9—1—0
Pick 4: 9—2—8—9
Pick 5: 6—7—9—7—5
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 01—10—11—16—19