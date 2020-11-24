Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 6—5
Pick 3: 6—7—4
Pick 4: 1—2—5—2
Pick 5: 4—4—1—4—3
Wild Ball: 3
Cash 5: 04—07—09—37—40
Match 6: 03—08—18—21—43—44
Cash4Life: 14—27—46—52—57
Cash Ball: 1
Mega Millions: 09—15—34—61—64
Mega Ball: 6
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 1—2
Pick 3: 8—2—7
Pick 4: 3—6—4—9
Pick 5: 9—3—9—4—7
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 03—06—12—16—22