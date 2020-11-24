lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 6—5

Pick 3: 6—7—4

Pick 4: 1—2—5—2

Pick 5: 4—4—1—4—3

Wild Ball: 3

Cash 5: 04—07—09—37—40

Match 6: 03—08—18—21—43—44

Cash4Life: 14—27—46—52—57

Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions: 09—15—34—61—64

Mega Ball: 6

Megaplier: 2

Day

Pick 2: 1—2

Pick 3: 8—2—7

Pick 4: 3—6—4—9

Pick 5: 9—3—9—4—7

Wild Ball: 2

Treasure Hunt: 03—06—12—16—22