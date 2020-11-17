Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 9—3
Pick 3: 2—9—5
Pick 4: 5—6—8—9
Pick 5: 6—1—5—8—6
Wild Ball: 3
Cash 5: 05—10—13—38—41
Match 6: 03—21—23—25—43—49
Cash4Life: 15—31—43—45—54
Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions: 08—13—35—46—68
Mega Ball: 16
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 3—2
Pick 3: 4—4—6
Pick 4: 9—7—9—4
Pick 5: 9—3—7—4—9
Wild Ball: 7
Treasure Hunt: 01—02—10—29—30