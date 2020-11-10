Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 0—5
Pick 3: 6—6—7
Pick 4: 1—5—3—6
Pick 5: 0—1—6—9—1
Wild Ball: 0
Cash 5: 02—19—30—32—40
Match 6: 05—12—15—25—37—39
Cash4Life: 14—19—26—36—43
Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions: 23—45—53—58—62
Mega Ball: 13
Megaplier: 5
Day
Pick 2: 7—5
Pick 3: 4—1—6
Pick 4: 7—1—5—4
Pick 5: 0—0—8—3—8
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 02—13—14—19—21