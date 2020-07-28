Here is the full list of winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, July 28, 2020:
Night
Pick 2: 8—6
Pick 3: 0—1—7
Pick 4: 9—2—8—0
Pick 5: 1—7—1—4—0
Wild Ball: 1
Cash 5: 04—22—25—28—29
Match 6: 07—09—13—15—18—35
Cash4Life: 07—14—15—19—45
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 17—20—27—31—34
Mega Ball: 19
Megaplier: 4
Day
Pick 2: 7—2
Pick 3: 2—9—6
Pick 4: 2—5—9—2
Pick 5: 1—3—8—3—0
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 07—09—11—24—29