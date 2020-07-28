Here is the full list of winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, July 28, 2020:

Night

Pick 2: 8—6

Pick 3: 0—1—7

Pick 4: 9—2—8—0

Pick 5: 1—7—1—4—0

Wild Ball: 1

Cash 5: 04—22—25—28—29

Match 6: 07—09—13—15—18—35

Cash4Life: 07—14—15—19—45

Cash Ball: 4

Sign up for our newsletter

Mega Millions: 17—20—27—31—34

Mega Ball: 19

Megaplier: 4

Day

Pick 2: 7—2

Pick 3: 2—9—6

Pick 4: 2—5—9—2

Pick 5: 1—3—8—3—0

Wild Ball: 2

Treasure Hunt: 07—09—11—24—29