Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Night
Pick 2: 8—1
Pick 3: 5—9—5
Pick 4: 6—5—2—1
Pick 5: 3—9—8—7—8
Wild Ball: 0
Cash 5: 01—11—24—34—35
Match 6: 01—10—17—21—25—48
Cash4Life: 19—29—45—51—52
Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 20—43—51—55—57
Mega Ball: 4
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 2—6
Pick 3: 7—1—1
Pick 4: 1—2—4—1
Pick 5: 2—4—0—4—5
Wild Ball: 0
Treasure Hunt: 01—10—22—23—24
