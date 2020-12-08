Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 9—2
Pick 3: 8—6—2
Pick 4: 4—1—3—4
Pick 5: 7—6—8—9—4
Wild Ball: 6
Cash 5: 02—15—23—26-41
Match 6: 05—21—37—41—46—48
Cash4Life: 19—21—24—28—30
Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions: 15—19—33—39—68
Mega Ball: 25
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 5—3
Pick 3: 1—1—8
Pick 4: 4—3—9—7
Pick 5: 5—8—4—0—9
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 03—05—06—17—19
