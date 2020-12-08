lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 9—2

Pick 3: 8—6—2

Pick 4: 4—1—3—4

Pick 5: 7—6—8—9—4

Wild Ball: 6

Cash 5: 02—15—23—26-41

Match 6: 05—21—37—41—46—48

Cash4Life: 19—21—24—28—30

Cash Ball: 3

Mega Millions: 15—19—33—39—68

Mega Ball: 25

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 5—3

Pick 3: 1—1—8

Pick 4: 4—3—9—7

Pick 5: 5—8—4—0—9

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 03—05—06—17—19

