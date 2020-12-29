lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 6—6

Pick 3: 0—5—4

Pick 4: 7—7—2—1

Pick 5: 5—6—1—4—8

Wild Ball: 3

Cash 5: 02—15—20—26—32

Match 6: 09—22—31—36—37—41

Cash4Life: 12—21—23—24—36

Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions: 01—31—35—48—62

Mega Ball: 19

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 3—4

Pick 3: 8—9—5

Pick 4: 3—8—7—3

Pick 5: 7—1—8—3—0

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 05—15—18—21—22

