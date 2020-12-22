Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 5—2
Pick 3: 8—6—2
Pick 4: 1—5—6—5
Pick 5: 6—3—1—0—3
Wild Ball: 0
Cash 5: 09—20—26—33—35
Match 6: 05—08—19—23—46—49
Cash4Life: 01—05—15—27—46
Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 29—53—56—59—67
Mega Ball: 21
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 6—2
Pick 3: 6—1—2
Pick 4: 2—5—0—2
Pick 5: 6—9—5—4—6
Wild Ball: 4
Treasure Hunt: 04—10—14—15—21
