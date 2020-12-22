lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 5—2

Pick 3: 8—6—2

Pick 4: 1—5—6—5

Pick 5: 6—3—1—0—3

Wild Ball: 0

Cash 5: 09—20—26—33—35

Match 6: 05—08—19—23—46—49

Cash4Life: 01—05—15—27—46

Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions: 29—53—56—59—67

Mega Ball: 21

Megaplier: 2

Day

Pick 2: 6—2

Pick 3: 6—1—2

Pick 4: 2—5—0—2

Pick 5: 6—9—5—4—6

Wild Ball: 4

Treasure Hunt: 04—10—14—15—21

