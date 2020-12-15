Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—6
Pick 3: 9—8—8
Pick 4: 1—5—3—9
Pick 5: 4—4—9—9—2
Wild Ball: 9
Cash 5: 01—02—03—23—35
Match 6: 07—08—18—36—39—42
Cash4Life: 16—27—42—49—57
Cash Ball: 1
Mega Millions: 01—10—18—20—46
Mega Ball: 15
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 7—0
Pick 3: 6—3—5
Pick 4: 2—5—7—4
Pick 5: 6—1—8—4—1
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 09—18—20—25—28
