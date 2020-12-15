lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 3—6

Pick 3: 9—8—8

Pick 4: 1—5—3—9

Pick 5: 4—4—9—9—2

Wild Ball: 9

Cash 5: 01—02—03—23—35

Match 6: 07—08—18—36—39—42

Cash4Life: 16—27—42—49—57

Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions: 01—10—18—20—46

Mega Ball: 15

Megaplier: 2

Day

Pick 2: 7—0

Pick 3: 6—3—5

Pick 4: 2—5—7—4

Pick 5: 6—1—8—4—1

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 09—18—20—25—28

Sign up for our newsletter