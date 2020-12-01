Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 7—0
Pick 3: 1—4—1
Pick 4: 6—7—6—6
Pick 5: 0—1—5—2—3
Wild Ball: 7
Cash 5: 04—05—13—15—29
Match 6: 01—19—22—25—39—43
Cash4Life: 01—02—25—48—53
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 7—33—53—61—65
Mega Ball: 14
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 9—4
Pick 3: 8—6—6
Pick 4: 2—7—4—4
Pick 5: 8—8—2—0—5
Wild Ball: 9
Treasure Hunt: 13—16—19—22—29
