Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 7—0

Pick 3: 1—4—1

Pick 4: 6—7—6—6

Pick 5: 0—1—5—2—3

Wild Ball: 7

Cash 5: 04—05—13—15—29

Match 6: 01—19—22—25—39—43

Cash4Life: 01—02—25—48—53

Cash Ball: 4

Mega Millions: 7—33—53—61—65

Mega Ball: 14

Megaplier: 2

Day

Pick 2: 9—4

Pick 3: 8—6—6

Pick 4: 2—7—4—4

Pick 5: 8—8—2—0—5

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 13—16—19—22—29

