Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 6—9
Pick 3: 2—1—6
Pick 4: 9—4—7—9
Pick 5: 0—7—6—3—1
Wild Ball: 4
Cash 5: 02—05—07—33—42
Match 6: 09—24—28—43—44—49
Cash4Life: 01—12—28—47—49
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 08—10—15—17—57
Mega Ball: 12
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 1—9
Pick 3: 9—5—5
Pick 4: 0—2—2—5
Pick 5: 0—6—6—3—7
Wild Ball: 1
Treasure Hunt: 05—14—16—22—24