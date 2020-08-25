lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 6—9

Pick 3: 2—1—6

Pick 4: 9—4—7—9

Pick 5: 0—7—6—3—1

Wild Ball: 4

Cash 5: 02—05—07—33—42

Match 6: 09—24—28—43—44—49

Cash4Life: 01—12—28—47—49

Cash Ball: 4

Sign up for our newsletter

Mega Millions: 08—10—15—17—57

Mega Ball: 12

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 1—9

Pick 3: 9—5—5

Pick 4: 0—2—2—5

Pick 5: 0—6—6—3—7

Wild Ball: 1

Treasure Hunt: 05—14—16—22—24