Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 3—6

Pick 3: 7—1—3

Pick 4: 5—4—9—6

Pick 5: 9—8—0—4—9

Wild Ball: 1

Cash 5: 01—10—25—35—41

Match 6: 07—11—17—32—37—45

Cash4Life: 27—45—46—48—60

Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions: 08—22—29—43—56

Mega Ball: 9

Megaplier: 4

Day

Pick 2: 9—5

Pick 3: 0—6—2

Pick 4: 5—7—5—5

Pick 5: 1—2—8—4—2

Wild Ball: 0

Treasure Hunt: 03—05—16—29—30