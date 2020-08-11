Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—6
Pick 3: 7—1—3
Pick 4: 5—4—9—6
Pick 5: 9—8—0—4—9
Wild Ball: 1
Cash 5: 01—10—25—35—41
Match 6: 07—11—17—32—37—45
Cash4Life: 27—45—46—48—60
Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 08—22—29—43—56
Mega Ball: 9
Megaplier: 4
Day
Pick 2: 9—5
Pick 3: 0—6—2
Pick 4: 5—7—5—5
Pick 5: 1—2—8—4—2
Wild Ball: 0
Treasure Hunt: 03—05—16—29—30