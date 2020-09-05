Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 9—3
Pick 3: 8—4—0
Pick 4: 3—1—0—3
Pick 5: 6—0—5—1—2
Wild Ball: 6
Treasure Hunt: 03—05—18—25—26
Night
Pick 2: 7—8
Pick 3: 1—0—6
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pick 4: 9—4—6—9
Pick 5: 7—3—2—7—3
Wild Ball: 1
Cash 5: 01—04—17—38—39
Match 6: 05—09—12—14—18—33
Cash4Life: 08—22—34—44—45
Cash Ball: 1
Powerball: 15—21—22—27—47
Powerball: 7
Powerplay: 2