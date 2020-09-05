lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 9—3

Pick 3: 8—4—0

Pick 4: 3—1—0—3

Pick 5: 6—0—5—1—2

Wild Ball: 6

Treasure Hunt: 03—05—18—25—26

Night

Pick 2: 7—8

Pick 3: 1—0—6

Pick 4: 9—4—6—9

Pick 5: 7—3—2—7—3

Wild Ball: 1

Cash 5: 01—04—17—38—39

Match 6: 05—09—12—14—18—33

Cash4Life: 08—22—34—44—45

Cash Ball: 1

Powerball: 15—21—22—27—47

Powerball: 7

Powerplay: 2