Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 2—6

Pick 3: 2—2—4

Pick 4: 8—7—6—9

Pick 5: 6—5—7—2—6

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 01—04—20—22—25

Night

Pick 2: 4—1

Pick 3: 7—1—4

Pick 4: 2—0—4—4

Pick 5: 2—9—3—4—3

Wild Ball: 6

Cash 5: 10—15—26—37—41

Match 6: 07—08—24—36—39—40

Cash4Life: 12—15—27—45—46

Cash Ball: 1

Powerball: 11—21—27—36—62

Powerball: 24

Powerplay: 3