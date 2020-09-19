Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 3—8
Pick 3: 2—0—6
Pick 4: 0—8—5—8
Pick 5: 5—9—4—8—4
Wild Ball: 5
Treasure Hunt: 03—07—12—13—17
Night
Pick 2: 3—2
Pick 3: 0—3—1
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pick 4: 6—5—4—0
Pick 5: 4—9—8—9—0
Wild Ball: 3
Cash 5: 03—04—23—29—30
Match 6: 02—06—07—29—30—41
Cash4Life: 07—11—36—40—50
Cash Ball: 1
Powerball: 11—14—23—47—57
Powerball: 14
Powerplay: 4