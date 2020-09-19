lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 3—8

Pick 3: 2—0—6

Pick 4: 0—8—5—8

Pick 5: 5—9—4—8—4

Wild Ball: 5

Treasure Hunt: 03—07—12—13—17

Night

Pick 2: 3—2

Pick 3: 0—3—1

Pick 4: 6—5—4—0

Pick 5: 4—9—8—9—0

Wild Ball: 3

Cash 5: 03—04—23—29—30

Match 6: 02—06—07—29—30—41

Cash4Life: 07—11—36—40—50

Cash Ball: 1

Powerball: 11—14—23—47—57

Powerball: 14

Powerplay: 4