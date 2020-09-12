lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 4—2

Pick 3: 6—7—0

Pick 4: 9—0—7—8

Pick 5: 8—7—5—8—9

Wild Ball: 1

Treasure Hunt: 02—17—19—29—30

Night

Pick 2: 2—4

Pick 3: 8—8—0

Pick 4: 9—0—5—7

Pick 5: 5—1—1—5—8

Wild Ball: 8

Cash 5: 09—25—31—35—39

Match 6: 07—12—20—30—31—40

Cash4Life: 11—14—20—22—32

Cash Ball: 2

Powerball: 16—17—20—53—67

Powerball: 4

Powerplay: 2