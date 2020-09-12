Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 4—2
Pick 3: 6—7—0
Pick 4: 9—0—7—8
Pick 5: 8—7—5—8—9
Wild Ball: 1
Treasure Hunt: 02—17—19—29—30
Night
Pick 2: 2—4
Pick 3: 8—8—0
Pick 4: 9—0—5—7
Pick 5: 5—1—1—5—8
Wild Ball: 8
Cash 5: 09—25—31—35—39
Match 6: 07—12—20—30—31—40
Cash4Life: 11—14—20—22—32
Cash Ball: 2
Powerball: 16—17—20—53—67
Powerball: 4
Powerplay: 2