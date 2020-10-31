Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 3—7
Pick 3: 6—0—4
Pick 4: 5—0—9—1
Pick 5: 3—2—3—2—7
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 02—07—12—13—30
Night
Pick 2: 9—7
Pick 3: 6—3—1
Pick 4: 3—0—8—8
Pick 5: 0—5—6—7—9
Wild Ball: 1
Cash 5: 06—20—24—27—43
Match 6: 07—14—19—36—47—48
Cash4Life: 24—33—35—39—40
Cash Ball: 1
Powerball: 02—06—40—42—55
Powerball: 24
Powerplay: 3