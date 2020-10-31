lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 3—7

Pick 3: 6—0—4

Pick 4: 5—0—9—1

Pick 5: 3—2—3—2—7

Wild Ball: 2

Treasure Hunt: 02—07—12—13—30

Night

Pick 2: 9—7

Pick 3: 6—3—1

Pick 4: 3—0—8—8

Pick 5: 0—5—6—7—9

Wild Ball: 1

Cash 5: 06—20—24—27—43

Match 6: 07—14—19—36—47—48

Cash4Life: 24—33—35—39—40

Cash Ball: 1

Powerball: 02—06—40—42—55

Powerball: 24

Powerplay: 3