Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 5—9
Pick 3: 6—8—1
Pick 4: 9—7—3—1
Pick 5: 1—1—0—9—7
Wild Ball: 1
Treasure Hunt: 02—08—11—25—27
Night
Pick 2: 2—6
Pick 3: 2—1—7
Pick 4: 9—9—6—1
Pick 5: 9—6—5—3—8
Wild Ball: 7
Cash 5: 05—08—19—31—37
Match 6: 18—20—28—38—42—43
Cash4Life: 05—08—42—45—47
Cash Ball: 1
Powerball: 18—31—36—43—47
Powerball: 20
Powerplay: 2