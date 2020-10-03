lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 5—9

Pick 3: 6—8—1

Pick 4: 9—7—3—1

Pick 5: 1—1—0—9—7

Wild Ball: 1

Treasure Hunt: 02—08—11—25—27

Night

Pick 2: 2—6

Pick 3: 2—1—7

Pick 4: 9—9—6—1

Pick 5: 9—6—5—3—8

Wild Ball: 7

Cash 5: 05—08—19—31—37

Match 6: 18—20—28—38—42—43

Cash4Life: 05—08—42—45—47

Cash Ball: 1

Powerball: 18—31—36—43—47

Powerball: 20

Powerplay: 2