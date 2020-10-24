lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Day

Pick 1: 1—7

Pick 2: 3—8—2

Pick 3: 2—1—1—7

Pick 4: 0—3—7—8—7

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 09—18—21—25—26

Night

Pick 1: 8—5

Pick 2: 6—9—1

Pick 3: 6—0—6—2

Pick 4: 2—8—1—5—2

Wild Ball: 0

Cash 5: 01—10—14—23—40

Match 6: 09—10—12—19—34—38

Cash4Life: 18—25—31—33—42

Cash Ball: 3

Power Ball: 18—20—27—45—65

Powerball: 6

Powerplay: 2