Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 5—4

Pick 3: 1—2—5

Pick 4: 6—2—6—1

Pick 5: 1—6—6—2—1

Wild Ball: 8

Treasure Hunt: 01—08—24—25—30

Night

Pick 2: 6—5

Pick 3: 0—0—6

Pick 4: 1—5—8—3

Pick 5: 3—3—8—2—6

Wild Ball: 9

Cash 5: 03—13—25—42—43

Match 6:10—14—16—22—30—39

Cash4Life: 08—16—45—48—57

Cash Ball: 3

Powerball: 03—04—06—48—53

Powerball: 10

Powerplay: 2

