Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 5—4
Pick 3: 1—2—5
Pick 4: 6—2—6—1
Pick 5: 1—6—6—2—1
Wild Ball: 8
Treasure Hunt: 01—08—24—25—30
Night
Pick 2: 6—5
Pick 3: 0—0—6
Pick 4: 1—5—8—3
Pick 5: 3—3—8—2—6
Wild Ball: 9
Cash 5: 03—13—25—42—43
Match 6:10—14—16—22—30—39
Cash4Life: 08—16—45—48—57
Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 03—04—06—48—53
Powerball: 10
Powerplay: 2
