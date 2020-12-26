Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 0—6
Pick 3: 8—3—2
Pick 4: 6—5—4—5
Pick 5: 1—9—8—5—5
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 10—15—20—28—30
Night
Pick 2: 5—0
Pick 3: 9—9—8
Pick 4: 5—7—3—7
Pick 5: 6—8—0—8—5
Wild Ball: 1
Cash 5: 03—11—19—31—36
Match 6: 09—20—23—25—42—43
Cash4Life: 03—36—42—51—58
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 10—24—27—35—53
Powerball: 18
Powerplay: 2
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.