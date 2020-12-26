lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 0—6

Pick 3: 8—3—2

Pick 4: 6—5—4—5

Pick 5: 1—9—8—5—5

Wild Ball: 2

Treasure Hunt: 10—15—20—28—30

Night

Pick 2: 5—0

Pick 3: 9—9—8

Pick 4: 5—7—3—7

Pick 5: 6—8—0—8—5

Wild Ball: 1

Cash 5: 03—11—19—31—36

Match 6: 09—20—23—25—42—43

Cash4Life: 03—36—42—51—58

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 10—24—27—35—53

Powerball: 18

Powerplay: 2

