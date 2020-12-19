lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 8—5

Pick 3: 3—7—7

Pick 4: 1—9—2—4

Pick 5: 4—3—5—7—9

Wild Ball: 0

Treasure Hunt: 01—10—21—22—30

Night

Pick 2: 8—5

Pick 3: 8—3—5

Pick 4: 0—5—5—0

Pick 5: 0—9—2—5—2

Wild Ball: 2

Cash 5: 02—07—16—18—24

Match 6: 13—15—26—32—38—46

Cash4Life: 25—31—48—56—57

Cash Ball: 3

Powerball: 27—32—34—43—52

Powerball: 13

Powerplay: 2

