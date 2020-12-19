Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 8—5
Pick 3: 3—7—7
Pick 4: 1—9—2—4
Pick 5: 4—3—5—7—9
Wild Ball: 0
Treasure Hunt: 01—10—21—22—30
Night
Pick 2: 8—5
Pick 3: 8—3—5
Pick 4: 0—5—5—0
Pick 5: 0—9—2—5—2
Wild Ball: 2
Cash 5: 02—07—16—18—24
Match 6: 13—15—26—32—38—46
Cash4Life: 25—31—48—56—57
Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 27—32—34—43—52
Powerball: 13
Powerplay: 2
