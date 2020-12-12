lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 1—3

Pick 3: 9—8—7

Pick 4: 4—9—3—5

Pick 5: 0—1—2—1—6

Wild Ball: 2

Treasure Hunt: 03—13—18—21—28

Night

Pick 2: 8—1

Pick 3: 7—0—8

Pick 4: 2—9—7—5

Pick 5: 4—0—1—0—6

Wild Ball: 4

Cash 5: 11—14—20—25—30

Match 6: 05—17—29—41—43—47

Cash4Life: 13—34—39—45—60

Cash Ball: 1

Powerball: 17—54—56—63—69

Powerball: 20

Powerplay: 2

