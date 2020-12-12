Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 1—3
Pick 3: 9—8—7
Pick 4: 4—9—3—5
Pick 5: 0—1—2—1—6
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 03—13—18—21—28
Night
Pick 2: 8—1
Pick 3: 7—0—8
Pick 4: 2—9—7—5
Pick 5: 4—0—1—0—6
Wild Ball: 4
Cash 5: 11—14—20—25—30
Match 6: 05—17—29—41—43—47
Cash4Life: 13—34—39—45—60
Cash Ball: 1
Powerball: 17—54—56—63—69
Powerball: 20
Powerplay: 2
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.