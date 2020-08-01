Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 0—2

Pick 3: 1—4—6

Pick 4: 3—0—5—7

Pick 5: 3—8—0—0—0

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 04—05—07—23—25

Night

Pick 2: 8—2

Pick 3: 9—8—7

Pick 4: 9—7—8—2

Pick 5: 3—1—3—5—2

Wild Ball: 2

Cash 5: 04—05—18—19—27

Match 6: 04—05—09—15—21—28

Cash4Life: 13—23—38—48—59

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 06—25—36—43—48

Powerball: 24

Powerplay: 3