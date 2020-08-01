Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 0—2
Pick 3: 1—4—6
Pick 4: 3—0—5—7
Pick 5: 3—8—0—0—0
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 04—05—07—23—25
Night
Pick 2: 8—2
Pick 3: 9—8—7
Pick 4: 9—7—8—2
Pick 5: 3—1—3—5—2
Wild Ball: 2
Cash 5: 04—05—18—19—27
Match 6: 04—05—09—15—21—28
Cash4Life: 13—23—38—48—59
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 06—25—36—43—48
Powerball: 24
Powerplay: 3