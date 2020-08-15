powerball file art
Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday,Aug. 15, 2020.

Day

Pick 2: 6—5

Pick 3: 0—8—1

Pick 4: 8—3—0—4

Pick 5: 0—2—7—5—0

Wild Ball: 6

Treasure Hunt: 09—10—16—17—28

Night

Pick 2: 0—7

Pick 3: 5—7—9

Pick 4: 0—9—6—4

Pick 5: 8—3—8—0—1

Wild Ball: 2

Cash 5: 09—28—32—40—43

Match 6: 12—14—22—31—36—38

Cash4Life: 04—10—20—45—54

Cash Ball: 4

Powerball: 05—12—34—45—56

Powerball: 3

Powerplay: 3