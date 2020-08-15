Here are the winning lottery numbers for Saturday,Aug. 15, 2020.
Day
Pick 2: 6—5
Pick 3: 0—8—1
Pick 4: 8—3—0—4
Pick 5: 0—2—7—5—0
Wild Ball: 6
Treasure Hunt: 09—10—16—17—28
Night
Pick 2: 0—7
Pick 3: 5—7—9
Pick 4: 0—9—6—4
Pick 5: 8—3—8—0—1
Wild Ball: 2
Cash 5: 09—28—32—40—43
Match 6: 12—14—22—31—36—38
Cash4Life: 04—10—20—45—54
Cash Ball: 4
Powerball: 05—12—34—45—56
Powerball: 3
Powerplay: 3