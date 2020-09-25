Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—6
Pick 3: 6—5—6
Pick 4: 6—9—6—5
Pick 5: 5—0—1—3—4
Wild Ball: 2
Cash 5: 26—29—32—36—39
Match 6: 12—14—32—40—42—47
Cash4Life: 12—20—34—35—56
Cash Ball: 1
Mega Millions: 20—36—37—48—67
Mega Ball: 16
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 6—4
Pick 3: 8—8—2
Pick 4: 2—4—0—6
Pick 5: 6—1—2—9—5
Wild Ball: 9
Treasure Hunt: 06—19—21—22—25