Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 8—5
Pick 3: 8—5—1
Pick 4: 7—2—5—5
Pick 5: 4—7—6—9—7
Wild Ball: 3
Cash 5: 07—12—22—23—33
Match 6: 01—14—22—24—30—32
Cash4Life: 14—33—39—46—59
Cash Ball: 1
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mega Millions: 26—29—41—52—64
Mega Ball: 11
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 8—5
Pick 3: 4—0—6
Pick 4: 5—6—5—5
Pick 5: 2—4—7—5—6
Wild Ball: 2
Treasure Hunt: 13—15—17—24—28