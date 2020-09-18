lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 8—5

Pick 3: 8—5—1

Pick 4: 7—2—5—5

Pick 5: 4—7—6—9—7

Wild Ball: 3

Cash 5: 07—12—22—23—33

Match 6: 01—14—22—24—30—32

Cash4Life: 14—33—39—46—59

Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions: 26—29—41—52—64

Mega Ball: 11

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 8—5

Pick 3: 4—0—6

Pick 4: 5—6—5—5

Pick 5: 2—4—7—5—6

Wild Ball: 2

Treasure Hunt: 13—15—17—24—28