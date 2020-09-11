Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 6—7
Pick 3: 6—6—6
Pick 4: 4—8—3—3
Pick 5: 9—1—6—6—0
Wild Ball: 7
Cash 5: 15—16—27—37—41
Match 6: 06—16—27—36—37—39
Cash4Life: 24—27—28—38—53
Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 03—15—42—48—56
Mega Ball: 13
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 2—8
Pick 3: 9—6—6
Pick 4: 1—2—3—3
Pick 5: 7—4—2—9—3
Wild Ball: 9
Treasure Hunt: 02—05—19—24—30