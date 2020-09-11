lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 6—7

Pick 3: 6—6—6

Pick 4: 4—8—3—3

Pick 5: 9—1—6—6—0

Wild Ball: 7

Cash 5: 15—16—27—37—41

Match 6: 06—16—27—36—37—39

Cash4Life: 24—27—28—38—53

Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions: 03—15—42—48—56

Mega Ball: 13

Megaplier: 2

Day

Pick 2: 2—8

Pick 3: 9—6—6

Pick 4: 1—2—3—3

Pick 5: 7—4—2—9—3

Wild Ball: 9

Treasure Hunt: 02—05—19—24—30