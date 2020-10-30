lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 7—0

Pick 3: 8—5—8

Pick 4: 1—8—6—1

Pick 5: 1—7—9—7—6

Wild Ball: 2

Cash 5: 05—15—24—25—34

Match 6: 04—07—12—16—25—49

Cash4Life: 13—19—35—48—52

Cash Ball: 4

Mega Millions: 14—19—34—39—59

Mega Ball: 11

Megaplier: 2

Day

Pick 2: 6—4

Pick 3: 2—8—7

Pick 4: 6—5—4—7

Pick 5: 0—4—1—8—7

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 02—09—15—18—22