Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 7—0
Pick 3: 8—5—8
Pick 4: 1—8—6—1
Pick 5: 1—7—9—7—6
Wild Ball: 2
Cash 5: 05—15—24—25—34
Match 6: 04—07—12—16—25—49
Cash4Life: 13—19—35—48—52
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 14—19—34—39—59
Mega Ball: 11
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 6—4
Pick 3: 2—8—7
Pick 4: 6—5—4—7
Pick 5: 0—4—1—8—7
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 02—09—15—18—22