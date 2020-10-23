Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 7—8
Pick 3: 4—2—6
Pick 4: 8—2—8—0
Pick 5: 2—5—0—3—4
Wild Ball: 0
Cash 5: 03—12—17—23—35
Match 6: 01—02—12—45—46—49
Cash4Life: 04—13—16—34—40
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 18—34—44—60—69
Mega Ball: 22
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 7—6
Pick 3: 3—8—6
Pick 4: 4—2—4—2
Pick 5: 6—0—5—8—0
Wild Ball: 5
Treasure Hunt: 02—09—13—15—21