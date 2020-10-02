lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 1—6

Pick 3: 3—3—7

Pick 4: 5—5—4—5

Pick 5: 1—6—1—3—7

Wild Ball: 1

Cash 5: 22—25—26—28—35

Match 6: 04—09—15—16—29—37

Cash4Life: 02—26—29—35—53

Cash Ball: 3

Sign up for our newsletter

Mega Millions: 09—38—47—49—68

Mega Ball: 25

Megaplier: 2

Day

Pick 2: 0—0

Pick 3: 0—1—1

Pick 4: 7—8—4—8

Pick 5: 6—7—0—8—0

Wild Ball: 0

Treasure Hunt: 11—14—18—25—30