Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 1—6
Pick 3: 3—3—7
Pick 4: 5—5—4—5
Pick 5: 1—6—1—3—7
Wild Ball: 1
Cash 5: 22—25—26—28—35
Match 6: 04—09—15—16—29—37
Cash4Life: 02—26—29—35—53
Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions: 09—38—47—49—68
Mega Ball: 25
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 0—0
Pick 3: 0—1—1
Pick 4: 7—8—4—8
Pick 5: 6—7—0—8—0
Wild Ball: 0
Treasure Hunt: 11—14—18—25—30