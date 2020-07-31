Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, July 31, 2020
Night
Pick 2: 3—5
Pick 3: 4—6—4
Pick 4: 9—2—4—1
Pick 5: 7—2—8—3—8
Wild Ball: 4
Cash 5: 08—16—18—24—39
Match 6: 19—21—27—28—40—47
Cash4Life: 11—12—26—27—32
Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions: 12—35—46—48—69
Mega Ball: 23
Megaplier: 2
Day
Pick 2: 3—8
Pick 3: 7—3—8
Pick 4: 1—2—2—1
Pick 5: 9—2—9—9—4
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 05—10—13—24—29