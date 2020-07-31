Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, July 31, 2020

Night

Pick 2: 3—5

Pick 3: 4—6—4

Pick 4: 9—2—4—1

Pick 5: 7—2—8—3—8

Wild Ball: 4

Cash 5: 08—16—18—24—39

Match 6: 19—21—27—28—40—47

Cash4Life: 11—12—26—27—32

Cash Ball: 3

Sign up for our newsletter

Mega Millions: 12—35—46—48—69

Mega Ball: 23

Megaplier: 2

Day

Pick 2: 3—8

Pick 3: 7—3—8

Pick 4: 1—2—2—1

Pick 5: 9—2—9—9—4

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 05—10—13—24—29