Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, January 1, 2021.
Night
Pick 2: 6—8
Pick 3: 2—7—6
Pick 4: 5—2—4—9
Pick 5: 3—7—1—5—4
Wild Ball: 2
Cash 5: 03—09—16—38—40
Match 6: 05—12—15—20—30—47
Cash4Life: 09—17—23—37—47
Cash Ball: 1
Mega Millions: 08—24—53—68—69
Mega Ball: 7
Megaplier: 5
Day
Pick 2: 3—3
Pick 3: 8—6—7
Pick 4: 8—1—1—9
Pick 5: 8—8—6—0—3
Wild Ball: 7
Treasure Hunt: 05—12—15—20—25
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.