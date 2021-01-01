lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, January 1, 2021.

Night

Pick 2: 6—8

Pick 3: 2—7—6

Pick 4: 5—2—4—9

Pick 5: 3—7—1—5—4

Wild Ball: 2

Cash 5: 03—09—16—38—40

Match 6: 05—12—15—20—30—47

Cash4Life: 09—17—23—37—47

Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions: 08—24—53—68—69

Mega Ball: 7

Megaplier: 5

Day

Pick 2: 3—3

Pick 3: 8—6—7

Pick 4: 8—1—1—9

Pick 5: 8—8—6—0—3

Wild Ball: 7

Treasure Hunt: 05—12—15—20—25

