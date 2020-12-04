lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 8—4

Pick 3: 2—1—2

Pick 4: 0—4—7—1

Pick 5: 1—4—0—4—1

Wild Ball: 8

Cash 5: 05—10—13—24—28

Match 6: 11—13—15—17—18—30

Cash4Life: 09—21—27—48—56

Cash Ball: 4

Mega Millions: 03—19—24—44—50

Mega Ball: 8

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 1—2

Pick 3: 1—8—7

Pick 4: 5—6—6—3

Pick 5: 3—0—6—5—0

Wild Ball: 3

Treasure Hunt: 13—16—17—23—29

