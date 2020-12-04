Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 8—4
Pick 3: 2—1—2
Pick 4: 0—4—7—1
Pick 5: 1—4—0—4—1
Wild Ball: 8
Cash 5: 05—10—13—24—28
Match 6: 11—13—15—17—18—30
Cash4Life: 09—21—27—48—56
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 03—19—24—44—50
Mega Ball: 8
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 1—2
Pick 3: 1—8—7
Pick 4: 5—6—6—3
Pick 5: 3—0—6—5—0
Wild Ball: 3
Treasure Hunt: 13—16—17—23—29
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.