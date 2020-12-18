lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 3—1

Pick 3: 2—8—7

Pick 4: 5—1—2—8

Pick 5: 7—9—4—9—7

Wild Ball: 9

Cash 5: 01—05—12—16—22

Match 6: 01—02—09—18—47—48

Cash4Life: 02—38—44—52—57

Cash Ball: 3

Mega Millions: 07—15—25—51—60

Mega Ball: 5

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 8—6

Pick 3: 6—3—2

Pick 4: 2—4—8—6

Pick 5: 4—0—0—2—5

Wild Ball: 4

Treasure Hunt: 16—20—23—24—30

