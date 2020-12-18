Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—1
Pick 3: 2—8—7
Pick 4: 5—1—2—8
Pick 5: 7—9—4—9—7
Wild Ball: 9
Cash 5: 01—05—12—16—22
Match 6: 01—02—09—18—47—48
Cash4Life: 02—38—44—52—57
Cash Ball: 3
Mega Millions: 07—15—25—51—60
Mega Ball: 5
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 8—6
Pick 3: 6—3—2
Pick 4: 2—4—8—6
Pick 5: 4—0—0—2—5
Wild Ball: 4
Treasure Hunt: 16—20—23—24—30
