Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 2—7
Pick 3: 4—3—7
Pick 4: 2—4—0—9
Pick 5: 9—8—1—7—2
Wild Ball: 9
Cash 5: 01—15—19—32—39
Match 6: 07—30—33—34—41—46
Cash4Life: 25—34—36—49—57
Cash Ball: 1
Mega Millions: 19—31—37—55—67
Mega Ball: 25
Megaplier: 4
Day
Pick 2: 5—3
Pick 3: 3—6—7
Pick 4: 0—2—7—7
Pick 5: 0—8—6—8—5
Wild Ball: 6
Treasure Hunt: 06—09—20—22—24
