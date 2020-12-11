lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 2—7

Pick 3: 4—3—7

Pick 4: 2—4—0—9

Pick 5: 9—8—1—7—2

Wild Ball: 9

Cash 5: 01—15—19—32—39

Match 6: 07—30—33—34—41—46

Cash4Life: 25—34—36—49—57

Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions: 19—31—37—55—67

Mega Ball: 25

Megaplier: 4

Day

Pick 2: 5—3

Pick 3: 3—6—7

Pick 4: 0—2—7—7

Pick 5: 0—8—6—8—5

Wild Ball: 6

Treasure Hunt: 06—09—20—22—24

