Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 7—3

Pick 3: 5—9—9

Pick 4: 9—1—0—3

Pick 5: 0—2—9—9—6

Wild Ball: 8

Cash 5: 07—15—18—23—27

Match 6: 17—18—22—25—30—44

Cash4Life: 27—29—33—34—57

Cash Ball: 4

Mega Millions: 03—09—50—53—64

Mega Ball: 1

Megaplier: 3

Day

Pick 2: 7—4

Pick 3: 1—0—5

Pick 4: 9—9—5—0

Pick 5: 7—5—2—8—5

Wild Ball: 7

Treasure Hunt: 02—06—16—21—28