Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 7—3
Pick 3: 5—9—9
Pick 4: 9—1—0—3
Pick 5: 0—2—9—9—6
Wild Ball: 8
Cash 5: 07—15—18—23—27
Match 6: 17—18—22—25—30—44
Cash4Life: 27—29—33—34—57
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 03—09—50—53—64
Mega Ball: 1
Megaplier: 3
Day
Pick 2: 7—4
Pick 3: 1—0—5
Pick 4: 9—9—5—0
Pick 5: 7—5—2—8—5
Wild Ball: 7
Treasure Hunt: 02—06—16—21—28