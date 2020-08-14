Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 6—9
Pick 3: 6—8—8
Pick 4: 0—8—6—7
Pick 5: 2—3—5—7—2
Wild Ball: 7
Cash 5: 08—13—20—30—35
Match 6: 06—18—30—32—41—48
Cash4Life: 12—24—35—42—54
Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 08—22—29—43—56
Mega Ball: 9
Megaplier: 4
Day
Pick 2: 8—6
Pick 3: 0—9—5
Pick 4: 2—9—5—6
Pick 5: 3—9—2—8—2
Wild Ball: 8
Treasure Hunt: 15—17—21—24—25