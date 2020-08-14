powerball file art
Here are the winning lottery numbers for Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 6—9

Pick 3: 6—8—8

Pick 4: 0—8—6—7

Pick 5: 2—3—5—7—2

Wild Ball: 7

Cash 5: 08—13—20—30—35

Match 6: 06—18—30—32—41—48

Cash4Life: 12—24—35—42—54

Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions: 08—22—29—43—56

Mega Ball: 9

Megaplier: 4

Day

Pick 2: 8—6

Pick 3: 0—9—5

Pick 4: 2—9—5—6

Pick 5: 3—9—2—8—2

Wild Ball: 8

Treasure Hunt: 15—17—21—24—25