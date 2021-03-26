A lottery ticket worth $2 million sold on Thursday in Rapho Township, near Mount Joy, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket with the numbers 3-8-25-27-42 sold at Sheetz, at 1555 E Main St., according to a Pennsylvania Lottery press release.

The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winner can not be announced until the prize has been claimed and the ticket is validated, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winner has one year to claim the prize.

Sheetz earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.