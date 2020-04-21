You might want to get your daily walk in Tuesday morning, before afternoon showers and possible freezing overnight temps come through Lancaster County.

Tuesday morning is forecasted to be mild and pleasant, with temperatures near the mid-50s.

Showers are expected this afternoon, before 3 p.m., and could bring heavy winds, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wind gusts could reach upward of 40 mph this afternoon, Millersville University's weather information center director Eric Horst said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

A mild, pleasant AM ahead of a cold front that will cross LanCo early this afternoon. A passing shower or isolated gusty storm is likely btwn Noon - 3:30pm. Winds will increase this afternoon...from the West at 20 mph w/ gusts to 40+. Consider taking your daily walk this AM! pic.twitter.com/PfV7ruIVNa — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 21, 2020

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for central Pennsylvania, warning of the potentially damaging winds.

Temps are forecasted to drop tonight with a low near 30, with the possibility of it dipping as low as 27 degrees, NWS said.

A freeze warning has been issued for 19 southcentral Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster.

The freeze warning is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday.