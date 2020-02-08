Friday was a windy day for Lancaster County, with average wind speeds around 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The highest recorded wind gust was at the Lancaster Airport, which reported winds of 58 mph, NWS meteorologist Steve Travis said.

Other notable wind speeds were reported in Quarryville (46 mph), Ephrata (43 mph) and Kirkwood (36 mph).

"There were a lot of spots in the 30s," Travis said.

There were a few reports of wind damage, mostly downed trees along Landisville Road near East Lampeter, according to NWS.

The East Lampeter Township Emergency Management Agency, in a tweet on Saturday, asked residents who had storm damage to message the agency through Facebook with photos and their address.

If any East Lampeter Township resident has storm damage to their property from yesterday's wind/rain event, please directly message us on our Facebook page with your address and photos of the damage. That will help us keep track of things to report to the county. Thank you! — East Lampeter Twp. Office of Emergency Management (@ELTOEM) February 8, 2020

The forecast for the rest of the weekend will be moderator cloudy with some rain possible with some rain possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 40s this weekend, jumping back up into the 50s on Monday.

