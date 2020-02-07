The National Weather Service in State College has issued a wind advisory for Lancaster County today from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with some gusts up to 55 mph, NWS said.

Average wind gusts will be around 27 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," NWS said.

Some power outages could occur and NWS said the wind could blow down some tree limbs.

"Use extra caution when driving," NWS said. "Especially if operating a high profile vehicle."

Driving north or south "will be difficult" because of the strong cross winds, coming from the west, NWS said.

There's a 70% chance of rain today, with a high of 51 and a low of 28.

Click here for the 7-day forecast.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: