Lancaster County is under a high wind warning starting Friday afternoon after the National Weather Service forecast up to 60 mph winds possible.

The warning starts at 2 p.m. Friday and is slated to end at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the NWS in State College.

Sustained winds could range from 25 to 35 mph. The NWS cautions that the wind could cause tree limbs to fall and areas may lose power.

Friday is forecast to be windy with a high of 66, a drop from Wednesday and Thursday's warmth. The low tonight is forecast at 41 with windy conditions continuing into the overnight hours, according to AccuWeather.

Saturday is forecast to be breezy and clear with a high of 66. Warmer temps are predicted for Sunday, with a high of 84 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Rain showers and a high of 77 are slated for Monday.