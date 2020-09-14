Lancaster Shooting Day 2 091420

The post office in Lancaster city had its windows smashed after a night of protests on Sunday, Sept. 13. Protests erupted after police shot and killed a man in Lancaster city.

 Gillian McGoldrick | Staff Writer

Protests carried on into the overnight hours after a police officer shot and killed a man in Lancaster city Sunday evening. 

Smashed windows, graffiti and trash on roads were visible come morning, painting the picture of protest escalation overnight. Police deployed the use of chemical munitions against protesters last night.

We're scoping out the scene in Lancaster city.

Follow along with reporter Gillian McGoldrick's tweets below.

