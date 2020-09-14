Protests carried on into the overnight hours after a police officer shot and killed a man in Lancaster city Sunday evening.

Smashed windows, graffiti and trash on roads were visible come morning, painting the picture of protest escalation overnight. State police deployed the use of chemical munitions against protesters last night.

We're scoping out the scene in Lancaster city.

Follow along with reporter Gillian McGoldrick's tweets and livestreams below.

Post office windows on Chestnut Street in Lancaster city are also smashed. I saw a group of employees picking up approximately 8 bricks from the bushes here. A stray one pictured below. This is across from the police station, where protests took place. pic.twitter.com/WMqgxYemHX — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) September 14, 2020

Windows at Villa on Queen Street in Lancaster city are smashed. There were reports of looting here, but it doesn’t look like much if anything was taken. pic.twitter.com/OxAsYorcOr — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) September 14, 2020

Good morning I’m in Lancaster city taking stock of some of the damage done as protests turned violent last night following the death of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz by a city police officer as he ran at an officer with a knife. More on that here https://t.co/avl2jnz66b — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) September 14, 2020

