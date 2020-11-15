Strong winds predicted for Lancaster County this afternoon could lead to falling tree limbs and power outages, according to weather forecasters, who’ve issued a wind advisory for much of central Pennsylvania.

The winds will be ushered into the area through a rainy cold front, which is expected to drop low temperatures below freezing by the middle of the week, said Mike Colbert, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“It’s an impressive cold front,” Colbert said.

The service’s wind advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m., predicting sustained winds of between 15 and 25 mph. The advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m.

In addition to those sustained winds, powerful gusts could reach 55 to 60 mph, Colbert said. In Lancaster County, peak chances for strong winds likely will exist between 5 and 8 p.m., he said.

Those gusts could be accompanied by rainy downpours and even potential thunderstorms, according to the service’s advisory.

“Locally strong to damaging winds are possible within heavy showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening,” the advisory reads, also offering warnings.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” it reads. “Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and trailers. … Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

While Lancaster County doesn’t see weather like this every November, Colbert said it’s not wholly unusual.

“Even in November, we do see severe weather sometimes,” he said.

Strong winds are expected to persist even after rainfall stops, Colbert said.

According to the meteorologist, the wind and rain are predicted to hit alongside a cold front, which is likely to drop temperatures to below average by midweek.

A National Weather Service forecast puts Wednesday’s high temperature at 43 degrees and its low at 25 degrees.

The average high for this time of year is 54 degrees, and the average low is 36 degrees, Colbert said.

Most recent update on severe weather potential today, a marginal risk now for all of central PA (1 out of 5) with a slight risk over the southeast (2 out of 5). A narrow band of rain will sweep across the region bringing the potential for damaging winds. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/Q8g2dVpdFz — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 15, 2020

The National Weather Service forecast for the next few days in the Lancaster area is below: