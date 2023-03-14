Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and bring down tree limbs in Lancaster County from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

National Weather Service in State College has issued a wind advisory for Lancaster County from noon Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other counties included in the advisory are Cambria, Blair, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Adams and York.

NWS predicts wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph, but with gusts as high as 50 mph. Along with blowing away unsecured objects, the winds could result in power outages, according to NWS.

NWS issues wind advisories when it expects sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph for an hour or more, or wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph.

The NWS urges the public to use extra caution while driving, especially with vehicles that have a lot of surface area, and to secure outdoor objects.